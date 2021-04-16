Horoscopes - Tuesday April 13
- Aries – You’ve been struggling with finding the perfect balance between work and play, but don’t give up just yet. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and it’s going to help you look at both things in a better light and provide you with the answers you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be much happier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There’s some fierce energy surrounding you today; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you may finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which will bring you and your partner closer than ever before. It’s also going to remind you just how important this person is to you, so hold on tight!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – With not much to do these days you’re becoming a social media addict. Today Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and it’s going to pull you away from the social media platforms allowing you to enjoy the things that are right in front of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over this little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Things seem to be very hectic in your life right now, but with the Moon and Mars aligning in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) the energy that’s coming is going to be the calming force you need to help you focus on getting your life in order again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationships, bringing things to a new level. This is something both of you need, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Your attention to detail is what is sets you apart from others. Saturn is in you Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your work is finally going to show their appreciation of you. This is going to be very rewarding and will influence how you look at yourself in the future.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you come out of your shell a little bit. This is going to be new for you, and uncomfortable at first, but once you get used to it, you’re going to wish you’d done it earlier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The need for an adventure is coming sooner than expected because The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). You have the time now to plan something fun. This is going to an adventure you’ll never forget.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to feel less stressed and be happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is purple.