Horoscopes - Tuesday April 20
- Aries – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection with them. It will be best if you hang out together in a quiet place so you appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Today is a good day to start to get organized in all aspects of your life. Take time to look over your bank accounts and see where you can cut back on spending and also do some decluttering. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making this a doable task for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color green.
- Gemini – You seem distracted; you need to get organized and start getting things in order. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to show you the root of all your problems start at home. Once you figure everything out, you’ll be good to go.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re looking to gain psychical wealth but Jupiter, in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), will help you see the wealth you already have in your life. It may not be what you expected, but there’s no money that can touch the importance of these treasures you have in your life right now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You’re holding on to your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) and you’re going to find yourself in a social whirl. You might want to enjoy some time with friends at lunch, and maybe plan a little dinner party at your house. Spending time with your friends will give you that restart that you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re always the first one to speak your mind even if others don’t agree with you. But today you’re going to think twice before you speak. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to be able think about other’s feelings before your own for a change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers. You’re going to get some praise from your friends that will boost your confidence higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways. You’re also going to find yourself less stressed out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) so if you have something to say to someone take advantage and share what’s on your mind. You’ve been holding back how you feel for some time now, so this energy is going to help you organize your thoughts so you can speak your mind clearly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) causing you to hold back from other people and obligations so you can concentrate on letting go of your past hurt, and focus on healing. This time away from everything will do so much good in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – People are going to try and test you today; it’s best if you stick to the high road and not fall into their trap. Jupiter is in your Ninth House of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) having you rely heavily on your instincts to get you through this tough time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.