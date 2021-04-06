Horoscopes - Tuesday April 6
- Aries – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy, and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – Instead of focusing on work allow Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change for you, but you will learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve been in some kind of funk and you’re unable to see what others see in you. But with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to be able to shake off this negativity and regain your confidence to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage) and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of this.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re going to feel amazing when you take a look at your finances. You can breathe a sigh of relief to see that all your hard has paid off and with Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re attitude towards life and how you handle things is evolving; you thought it would never happen, but the time has come! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for changing you for the better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You could be regretting your choice of career, and wishing you had done something else. Well, the Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) guiding you to find some joy and excitement and help you fall back in love with it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You don’t feel at ease right now and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors you locked up long ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you sort out all these issues.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between your morals and doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the choice you feel is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You may have time to spend with a close friend today; just take it easy and don’t make a schedule for every minute of the day. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this the most enjoyable day for you and your friend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.