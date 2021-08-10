Horoscopes- Tuesday August 10
- Aries – Don’t let your mind play tricks on you, and don’t think you’re reading too much into something. Your instincts are going to be heightened with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so make sure you listen to them today!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – There are a lot of things on your mind; before you drive yourself crazy think them through and express your concerns to a friend. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind in this hard time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize you need to take a little time for yourself today and decompress. Once you do that the answer will reveal itself to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You have a cool and calm demeaner today, even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and because of your organizational skills this hectic time will be a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – There’s a lot of negativities out there these days, but don’t let that personally affect you and your day. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to block all the negativity and only allow you to experience positivity.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – YouTube or Pinterest may be your new best friend; take advantage of them to learn how to do new projects. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you towards what you can learn to help better your work situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you not become the victim of your own urges. You’re going to think twice before you start spending money or throwing unnecessary shade, allowing you to become more mature in your thinking.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working hard for a while; don’t worry you’re going to get your due soon enough. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth) and you’re going to feel like you’re on top of the world.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be busy today, but you’re going to be happy as well. You’re going to be doing some chores around the house but you’re going to be with your loved ones. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it’s going to be a day full of laughter and making memories.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Take the day off; you’ve been working nonstop and haven’t had the time to do things that you enjoy. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you back to that childlike feeling when you had zero cares in the world.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It’s time to take a break from social media and your friend group. You’re not in the right headspace and it could do you harm if you don’t stay away. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret); this is going to help you grow and become more confident.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Jupiter influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make some much needed changes. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time and make sure you don’t lose touch with who you are.
- Your day is 7.
Your energy color orange