Horoscopes - Tuesday August 17
- Aries – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate you towards what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) helping you see through the blinders to this new potential relationship. This will make it easier to reflect on this choice without getting feelings involved. This new relationship could be the best choice for you and your future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this is process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – With Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will bring a strong focus on leisure and recreational activities. Maybe gather with some friends today so that you all can let loose and have an unforgettable night together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating all the possibilities before making any decisions. You’ll be more at ease once you give it more thought, and you’ll be certain that you’re making the right choice.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. Having this new way of thinking can hinder you and the goals you’ve set for yourself. Make sure you have everything in order before you allow your mind to wander.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. You’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to get up and get working again. Start your day with a light workout, or walk and slowly build up your routine. You’re going to find yourself with extra energy and you’re going to like it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward towards a better future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to need to find balance in your life today between work and family. Listen to the energy radiating off of Pluto, who’s in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security), to figure out what you want to focus on in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.