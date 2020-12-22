Horoscopes - Tuesday December 22
- Aries – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure you have the ambition to reach for what you want to achieve.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you’re true to yourself and do things that are important to you. Take a load off with work and focus on your needs. This will help with your mental health and overall happiness.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to boost your endorphins, which will help get you out of the funk you’ve been in lately.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – A friend of yours may invite you to something that’s out of your comfort zone. But don’t focus on that; Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to be open minded and you’ll surprise yourself with how much fun you will have.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your public life may be at odds with your private concerns today but you should keep your worries to yourself. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you deal with this in a way that’s best for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) suggesting it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re feeling stagnant with your life; don’t get fixated on that and instead find some new things to spice things up. Maybe this could be in the form of working out, or trying to find a new diet plan and with The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll find it with ease.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be faced with an important lesson today. You’ve been trying so hard to be the boss and everyone’s friend but you can’t have it both ways. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) giving you the courage to make the changes needed to be a great boss.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have a good night with your friends but be wise and use your better judgment regarding the bill at the end of the night. Sure, you want to be the big shot and foot the bill but can you really handle it? Don’t let something like money come in between your friendships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite finished yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) to help you regain the confidence you once had. Once you get it back you’re going to be more confident than ever and wish it returned earlier.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – In order for you to focus on the things you need to do you’re going to have to spend the day organizing everything. It may feel overwhelming at first but with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it will be piece of cake.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.