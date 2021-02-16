Horoscopes - Tuesday February 16
- Aries – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to enjoy some time with your significant other. This is the right time to be open and let your partner in. It will be best if you two go on a quiet date night or coffee date at home so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – With The Moon challenging retrograde Mercury, matters of work and responsibility will be your focus today and need to be dealt with. It’s all about your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on getting everything done on your list.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win over the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re going to make a tough call soon but things aren't going to be clear and cut; it's going to be murky and gray. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do what needs to be done to be the leader and take control of the situation.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Leo – You need to make sure your impulses don’t control you, with Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the sense of security and peace you need. You tend to act without thinking when you’re not feeling yourself so try and stay true to who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Normally you’re the life of the party but it might suit you better to be a chameleon while you’re dealing with some internal things others might not understand. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the capacity to deal with your mental health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication). You’re holding on to a lie and it’s eating away at you so it’s time to let it out. You’ve been holding on to it all alone because you think being a martyr is the right thing, but this energy is going to help you come clean and release the poison you've been keeping in.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. You’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn –Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing a strong focus on leisure and recreational activities. Maybe gather some friends today so you can all let loose and have an unforgettable night together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life; Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Life is yours for the taking today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of need for organization and planning. You may want to shop for some things to help you stay organized, and help you plan out your days coming.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.