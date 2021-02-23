Horoscopes - Tuesday February 23
- Aries – Just because you’re financially stable now doesn’t mean you should go crazy and spend all your money. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and is going to guide you towards being wiser with your funds.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it easier for you to find adventure in the little things in life. You’re going to need this positive and creative energy in a time like this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re laser focused on your work but try and take a breath because you may burn yourself out. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and restart.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to clear up issues in your home life. Take a break from trying to fix everything on your own, and allow other people to help you. This is going to bring your family closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you see the importance of supporting your loved ones and making sure things are going well in their lives. By doing this, your relationships are going to be better than ever.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – This is not the time to be social and putting yourself out there; Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you focus on your needs. Don’t take this lightly, because you’re in desperate need to relax and figure your stuff out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you back to reality to help you and your partner reconnect in more than one way. This could help you realize whether or not this person is really meant for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You need to go with the flow the next couple of days and stop trying to force things that are just not meant to be. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to refocus you on your main goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices and make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’ve not been happy with some situations with your friends. But thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) you’re going to sort out all the drama and help you move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you lean on some other people and learn from them. You may think you know everything but you’re going to find out that you don’t.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you’re a natural leader and this is coming at such a pivotal time in your life. Hold on to that confidence because you’re going to need it later in your career.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.