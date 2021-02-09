Horoscopes - Tuesday February 9
- Aries – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you shift gear from play to work. You’ve had your fun but now you need to buckle down and get stuff done. Don’t think of it as a punishment, or something dreadful. It’s good to have balance and this is helping you with that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your dreams are getting a little weird and wonky; you’ve been brushing them off but today is the day to dig deep and do some research to find some answers. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find peace in what you uncover.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you come to terms with some hurt you’re dealing with. Take a deep breath and know this will pass and you’ll come out of it as a better and stronger person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You may come in contact with new people; don’t stress about making a good impression. Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you shine like the star you are. This energy will help remind you who you are and make it easy for you to connect with these new people.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’ve been deep in your thoughts and you have yet to express them to others. Try not overthink it and allow Pluto to work its magic in your Third House (of Communication). You’re going to be able to think clearly and express yourself freely.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – There’s some tension in your work place; it’s best not to get involved in any of it. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you be the voice of reason. You’re going to help everyone get on the same page and create a better work environment for everyone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find your inner purpose. You’ve been going through the motions, but that ends today. Hold your head high and know you’re going to be able to add so much to your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self–Worth and Money) helping you stay focused on your tasks. It may be tempting to fall into office drama but you pride yourself on your work performance so just stay focused and you’ll feel so much better after your work gets done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Today you may have a wandering mind; let your mind wander and come up with some ways to decompress from all your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find fun in this hard time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing out on. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but Pluto, in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), will help keep you focused and clear from the unnecessary drama that could come your way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Pisces – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you realize how you should grow from the experience.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.