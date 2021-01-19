Horoscopes - Tuesday January 19
- Aries – Today may start off a little rocky for you. Don’t stress too much because after you deal with everything it will end on a great note. You could have an issue with people around you and the best thing to do is talk to them about it. With Venus in your Third House (of Communication) everybody will feel heard and be able to move forward.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – With Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to enjoy a fun community outing that will bring the community together as one and serve the greater good. You should feel good about this too, because you will be part of a change that’s necessary.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you might find yourself in the public eye, and acknowledgment for your good work may come as well. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to continue to bless you with luck and fortune throughout the day. This is an exciting day for you, and you should enjoy every minute of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – Learning is very much on your mind today, and you should take advantage of this slow day to learn more about different cultures or whatever else is on your mind. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help broaden your horizons and feed your desire to learn more about the world.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Some very intense dreams could take you back to the past. When you’re fully awake write down everything you remember from them, and try and do some research about their meanings. With Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re also going to have the support of your family to come to the end of this mystery.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Someone from your past could reappear today; even though it’s a surprise don’t write it off just yet. They are coming into your life for a reason, and with Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it will make it clearer to you whether they are meant to be a romantic partner or just a close friend. Whatever the path they’re meant to be, it will be great for both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re a service-oriented person by nature, and today the opportunity to spend time serving people around you will be present. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you along this goal. Whether you’re physically helping them, or simply having a conversation over coffee, just know you’re being a good person by being there for them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’ve been wishing for a break, and today it may finally come true. You’ve been spreading yourself too thin and between work, social outings and family obligations you have zero time for yourself. Well, Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to take the day and take care of you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – There could be some changes happening today that will affect you and your life. Don’t stress out; these are going to be good changes and you’re ready for some good things to come your way. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) helping you see the good in change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Capricorn – There could be a clash of core values to manage, which could cause some major issues with your friends. Beware of getting caught up in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Since The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to be helping you see the good in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that are better when they are unexpected. If you keep an open mind then you’ll be able to enjoy everything it has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is burgundy.
- Pisces – You don’t know how to feel today; you want to spend time with your special someone, but you also want to be with your friends. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you balance your time between the two. You’re going to be guilt free, and fully invested with whomever you are spending time with.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.