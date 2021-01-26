Horoscopes - Tuesday January 26
- Aries – Today you’re going to have a serious look at your life; are you doing anything substantial, or are you just going through the motions? Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you figure out a way to add more to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You might butt heads with your superiors today at work, which is no surprise because you like to be in charge. But with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you might have an attitude change. Look to them as allies not enemies and things should be smooth sailing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you better handle stressful situations. You have a tendency to think the world is crashing down around you, but with this switch in mentality, you’ll be able to keep a cool head in the midst of disaster.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re always thinking of others and putting their needs above yours. Today Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing good karma your way. You never ask for anything in return, but today it’s going to be all about you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Something out of the blue might catch your eye today; take the time to learn more about it. With Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re desire for knowledge is in overdrive and this thing could be your answer.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’ve been super busy with work but that shouldn’t be an excuse for making your partner feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again. This will be good for the both of you and will also take your mind off of work.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what you like to do for fun anymore. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you the space to figure this out. After some time reflecting, you’re going to feel like your old self again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Take the day and come up with a game plan to improve yourself. It could be a new diet plan, workout routine or maybe you want to spend more time with those you love. Whatever it is, it’ll be good for you and with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the answer will be clear.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re in a good mood today, and there’s nothing that can change that. There could be a major project coming your way, but don’t stress out about it. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) making you ready for anything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a shift in your thinking; you’re serious most of the time and think you’re too busy to have fun. This new energy is showing you the importance of adding some fun into your life; it’ll be a much-needed change for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversations with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirit. And who knows, someone you talk to could turn out to be that special someone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Events of the day could leave you questioning a lot. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you through everything. Your friends and family are your support systems today and they are here to remind you of who you are. By the end of the day you should’ve figured everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.