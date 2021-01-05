Horoscopes - Tuesday January 5
- Aries – Today you’re going to learn the importance of separating your work and personal life. You’ve been able to balance them as one, but you haven’t been happy. Once you let Mercury work in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll see how happy you can be with your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), it may be wise to use that charm on your special someone and make it easier for you to take things to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You may not think listening is part of communication but today you’re going to learn it’s a major part of it. And the Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) emphasizing just how important listening is. You’re going to see what a difference this is going to make and you’re going to be happier because of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – People around you are going to feel really insecure; don’t give them the chance to make you insecure about yourself. You’ve worked too hard to get where you are mentally and financially. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see that and stand your ground.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re getting there. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; by reaching out to them and catching up, you’ll realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You’re going to have to be very careful with how you handle people and touchy situations today. Your body language says so much, and you have to keep that in mind. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling overwhelmed by things out of your control. Thankfully with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to be able to find fun and creative ways to release all of your tension. Think about taking a walk or a run in the park with a killer music playlist so you can get lost in the music.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – There’s something in the air and you’re blessed by it. You’ve been feeling kinda distant from your friends recently, but with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to be reconnected with them as if nothing happened at all.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color blue.
- Capricorn – Your morals are going to be put to the test today; think long and hard before you open your mouth and say something in the heat of the moment. The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you in the right way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this rollercoaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. But today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to recognize what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.