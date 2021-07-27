Horoscopes - Tuesday July 27
- Aries – With Uranus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) your main focus should be on your home life. Do you have any unresolved issues with your family? If so, today is the day to air out all the dirty laundry. You’ll feel so much better afterwards.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You and your friend group are at odds right now; the only thing that can be done is to sit down with everyone and have a conversation that is long overdue. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to be reminded of affectionate connections. By taking time to play and have fun with your friends you’re going to be able to get some things off your chest and start reaching for your goals.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You’ve been living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure; it doesn’t have to be huge though. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get your mental health back on track again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’re looking to experience more of life today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and just jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You could be going through something hard and the best way to get through it is by acting silly. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make this an easy and fun task for you. Don’t worry about looking silly and being judged by others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You always rush around your day, and never take a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to take a moment and just slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be there for a family member or close friend; they’ll need your love and empathy today. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to ensure you’re giving them your best.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The emotions that are attached to a memory from the past will affect how you interact with others today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to push you to share your thoughts. You’re going to feel so much better when you’re not hiding anymore.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The name of the game is responsibility; you’re going to be handed a lot of extra plates to your already full tray but don’t sweat it, The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you handle everything a little better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve doubted yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.