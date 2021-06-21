Horoscopes - Tuesday June 22
Aries – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) putting the focus on your daily routines. You need to make some changes so you don't come to hate your life. Welcome this change and enjoy the process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
Taurus – You're definitely someone who marches to the beat of your own drum. With Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
Gemini – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you focus on your budget. You may be surprised by how much you can save simply by cutting back your daily coffee. This will cause you to have such a better feeling about everything moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
Cancer – No matter what you do you're surrounded by negative energy, and it's starting to take a toll on you. Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you change your ways and have a better outlook on life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
Leo – It's never fun to have to choose between your friend and doing what's right, but that's exactly what you have to do today. With Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it's going to help you stand by what you feel is the right thing to do.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
Virgo – You've been thinking of new endeavors to explore, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up and wait for the perfect time to move forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
Libra – You need to think before you speak; being haste won't serve you well. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you navigate your way through difficult situations, and nudge you to take your time while speaking.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
Scorpio – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to open your eyes to how you're treating the people closest to you because your perspective may be tainted. Listen to their needs and provide them the love and support they need from you today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
Sagittarius – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you see that you don't need to have the finer things in life. Just make sure that you're happy with who you are as a person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
Capricorn – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to encourage you to take the proper steps you need in order to move forward in your career. This is the best thing that can happen because you're in a good state of mind to take on all the new responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
Aquarius – You never thought of yourself as a strong-minded person, but today you're going to get some news that will rock your world. Instead of letting it bring you down, Mercury, in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), is going to help you realize how strong you are, helping you get through it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
Pisces – You may not have had a great night sleep and you may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spark back. So take today and embrace this new side of you and just glide through the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.