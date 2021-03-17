Horoscopes - Tuesday March 16
- Aries – There are some things you have to work on in order to make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything go smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to tread lightly while navigating through these tough times with your friends. Remember your body language says so much so make sure your actions are matching what you’re saying. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You’ve been dealing with a lot of stress lately so now is the time to just kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this going to make you more productive. It’s still going to be rough for you, but just think about how great you’re going to feel once you get everything done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’ve gotten your feelings hurt by your friends and it’s something you need to learn to deal with. It’s important for you to step out of your shell and find a way to express how you feel. Mercury is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and if you listen the right answer will be in front of you.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You always had a good sense of your self worth, but today may prove to be challenging. People are going to question you and your motives; don’t get bummed out. Venus is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of how awesome you are.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – There’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they come in contact with you. No matter what you go through you’re always looking at life with a glass is half-full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – You’ve been trying to hold back your emotions from the past but the events of today could bring up something you’ve tried so hard to forget about. Mars are going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret); take this this time to share your feelings because after this you’re going to feel better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which will heighten your need for that intimacy in your love life. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s something you and your partner both need.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’ve become a master at hiding your emotions, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and those emotions. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) feeding you extra energy to get you ready to tackle some new projects you’ve been thinking about. You’re in a good headspace to take on all these new responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re definitely not yourself today. You’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making fast and hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.