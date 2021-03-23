Horoscopes - Tuesday March 23
- Aries – Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you realize you need some time to rest up and focus on you. So, take it easy, and try to focus on your mental health today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You may find out some information about your loved one that will throw you off guard. You may want to call it quits but let Venus guide you in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both talk about what’s going on and hopefully move forward.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and react without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because by doing this you’re causing a lot of problems. This is going to be hard at first, but with some patience you’ll feel more comfortable with this change.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. There’s no time for second guessing right now; stay strong in who you are and you’ll get through everything just fine.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember that positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today take a deep breath and count to ten.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress; take some time and regroup with those closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – Today you may have a wandering mind; let your mind wander and come up with some ways to decompress from all your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find some fun in this hard time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You tend to speak before you think, and this has caused problems for you and the people in your inner circle. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you learn the importance of listening and thinking before you speak.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine is present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping liberate you from a confining situation and your worries. This transit opens you up to new energies, approaches and attitudes. You have the support of all your close friends who just want you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’ve been feeling bad about where your life is right now, but with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to figure out exactly what you need to work on to get you to a happier place.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re feeling social today, and a need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you to a group of people who will understand you and boost your confidence.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.