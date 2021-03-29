Horoscopes - Tuesday March 30
- Aries – You’re feeling a little competitive with your family today and this may cause some issues with them. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help remind you that no matter what, family trumps everything and these little things don’t matter.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you be happier in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Someone close to you is doing their best to exert their will and power over you. With Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) it will make it easier for you to stay strong and not give into them. You don’t like to be bossed around and you may even flip the switch and boss them around.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine people need right now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Now that you’re in a better headspace, you could get a second chance or new look at something important to you. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to go down this journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Your relationships have been highlighted recently, bringing some areas that need your attention into focus. With Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll have all the energy you need to get things in your love life on track again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You have a lot of ideas swimming around in your head and before they get out of hand take the day to run through them and organize your thoughts. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the clear mind of what to do first and what ideas to throw to the side.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You should take some time today for setting up new goals, intentions and resolutions related to love and work. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you a new perspective on life that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it your strong desire to follow your creative journey. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but once this is all done with, you’re going to be happy you did it this way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) so you’re not going to have a shortage of confidence today. You may, in fact, be amazed with how much you’re able to accomplish in a short period of time and how amazing things will turn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re in a very constructive mood today, and you’re ready to get stuff done. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the means to get ahead in your chores and work life. Although you’re going to work today, you’ll be having fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – There are a lot of things on your mind; before you drive yourself crazy think through them and express your concern to a friend. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind in this hard time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.