Horoscopes - Tuesday March 9
- Aries – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take the plunge and do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been on autopilot and you haven’t really been focusing on your health. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) reminding you how it’s important to take care of your body even if it’s just the small stuff. Don’t slack on the small, but important, things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you in ways you never imagined.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes, attracting like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Your home life has been kinda foggy lately, but it’s about to clear up after what seems like an eternity. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help speed up this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Uranus is surrounding you and filling you with its energy to help you detach from the messiness in your life. It’s also going to affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you a healthy way to release the negative energy. Don’t hesitate to go to a friend and ask if they want to go on this journey with you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You have a lot on your plate but that’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. Today you need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You need to start thinking about your money, because you may be stable now but you never know how long it will last. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things; just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for what you want.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You always rush around your day; you never take a moment to take a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.