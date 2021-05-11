Horoscopes - Tuesday May 11
- Aries – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Think about your life and where you stand. Are you happy? Do you want more? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You don’t like the unknown and there’s going to be a lot of that today. Don’t stress over it; there’s nothing that can be done to change this. Just know that you have people by you side today to help you get through this. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) so you can lean on your friends for help.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Throughout the day you will be frazzled and stressed out. Instead of jumping on social media you should do something that’s fun and productive. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to find the best way to relax and rewind.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You may be feeling pressure from the public as Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) but you have nothing to fear. Just make sure your heart is in the right place and you will go down the right path. Stay confident; that confidence will take you far in life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re feeling very social and chatty today. Take advantage of this energy and call a friend who you haven’t spoken to in a while. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the gift of listening, allowing you to get closer to that person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Confusion may exist among you and your friends resulting from poor communication with them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help all of you move past this and still hold tight to your friendship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure you surround yourself with people who are like-minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You may be wanting to brush your problems under the rug, but be careful if you sweep too much things might explode later. Instead, talk with your family and let them guide you during this tough time. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you listen to their wise advice.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because not only will you learn a lot about yourself but you’ll also be learning about the people who are the closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your physical and mental well being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you need to put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able to better focus on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You want to shop until you drop today, but that may not be the best thing for you to do. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you figure out some other ways to get that confirmation you desperately need. It may be as simple as cleaning up around the house or even spending some time with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally EVERYTHING and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making hasty decisions; things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.