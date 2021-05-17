Horoscopes - Tuesday May 18
- Aries – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and overall, be in a better mind state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Your main focus should be family matters. There are unresolved feelings that needs to be addressed today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. Your family get stronger and close again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some creative ways to take your mind off them. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend fun time with your partner.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with future plans, today you’ll have a moment of clarity. After today you’ll be able to make the right choices for your path.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially, today some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress it, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate what you should next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You might be feeling needy today. It may be instinct to turn to close friends and family, but the right answer is spending time by yourself. Pamper yourself today. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Whatever you’re going through right now you’ll be able to use these challenges and grow from them. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you this time of quiet and peace for you to get your thoughts together. After some time to your thoughts you’re going see how this time will help you in the future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone for the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve also become this confident person and expressing yourself. Anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Your morals are going to be put to the test today, think long and hard before you make any choices. The Moon is going to in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide in the right way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You and your loved ones are going to have an uncomfortable conversation today, about your financial situation. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you need to focus on this relationship more than getting the newest and hottest item.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Its going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and you listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.