Horoscopes - Tuesday October 5
- Aries – You try your hardest to plan every little detail of your life; you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that this is no way to live your life. It’s going to take a while but with this first step you’re going to learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) with a focus on your daily routines. You need to make some changes so you don’t come to hate your life. Welcome this change and enjoy the process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – It’s never fun to have to choose between your friend and doing what’s right, but that’s exactly what you have to do today. But with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to help you stand by what you feel is the right thing to do.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and you’re going to be thinking about your past, and see how it still affects your today. It may serve you well to stay in your own space while you’re reflecting.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off of things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose and laugh until your stomach hurts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you to focus on your budget. You may be surprised with how much you can save by cutting back your daily coffee. Some simple changes will help you feel better about everything moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – The Moon heads to your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a good day to share your thoughts with a friend. But also, be there for that friend in the same way if need be. You’re going to realize the comfort you find in your friend, and definitely match the energy they give you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help lift the bad energy that is surrounding your family. It may be wise to sit down with your family and have an honest conversation with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to open your eyes to how you’re treating the people closest to you. Listen to their needs and provide them that love and support they need from you today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It’s going to be important for you to share with an important person just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for them. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.