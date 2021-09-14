Horoscopes - Tuesday September 14
- Aries – You’re finally feeling more secure about yourself and that’s all thanks to Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Everything you’re doing at work is going smoothly, and also your social life is drama free. Hold on to this good feeling and when you’re feeling down try and remember how awesome you are!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Today’s Full Moon lights up your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and get more focused on what you have to do. You’ve had a lot of time to joke around but now it’s time to get serious.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build anymore.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you cling to your partner during this hard time. Your money situation is tight, and work is stressful. It’s easy for you to get caught up in the stress, but by you connecting with your partner you’ll be able to focus on the good.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things, it’s not rocket science; just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re testing your creative waters lately; this is new for you and you shouldn’t give up just yet. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you someone who is interested in the same things to guide you and take you under their wing for a little bit.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – There’s some positive energy, and it’s going to flip a switch in your intimate sector. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and things are going to get steamy with you and your partner (or soon-to-be partner).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for what you really want.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to what they have to say.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You have a lot on your plate today, and it just keeps on piling higher and higher. Take today off and just focus on you and your needs. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this easier for you. Don’t worry your projects aren’t going anywhere.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes and attracting like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.