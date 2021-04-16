Horoscopes - Wednesday April 14
- Aries – Today’s Jupiter transit is strong enough to influence you for the rest of the month. This time it’s going to affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) through travel, new experiences, and connections to different cultures and perspectives. This will enhance your life in more ways than one.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You might start to feel edgy and nervous; it’s due to Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). This isn’t the time to start anything new; talk to someone who you trust to help you get over this hard time. Once you start the healing process, you’ll be more chilled out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You’re finally going to be paying attention to your finances and being more diligent about your spending. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you find ways to cut back and be smart about where your money goes.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for you to do some hard work straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one. Because of this there’s tension when it comes to your relationships. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and this energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love to begin with.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. Take the chance with them because you are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – With Jupiter making its way to your Third House (of Communication) you may be influenced to share your hopes and dreams with your closest friends. They will listen and give you their thoughts; you just have to be open to putting in the hard work to make things happen.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You’re never one to compare your life with others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, giving you more peace and putting you in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – This is a time of fun surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities given to you today that may be a wild departure from your norm. Take this opportunity and run with it; change is always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re at odds with your family, but make sure you don’t bring that energy to your friends, co-workers or partner. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this time. After you realize what the issue is, have a calm sit down with your family and express yourself to them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. Having this new way of thinking can get in the way of the goals you’ve set for yourself, so make sure you have everything in order before you allow your mind to wander.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.