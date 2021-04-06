Horoscopes - Wednesday April 7
- Aries – One of your greatest characteristics is your ability to be there for others in their time of need and today that’s going to shine. With Jupiter in your Third House (of Communication) it is going to help you to say the right things to those who need you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you, causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You could be holding on to resentment from your past, and a situation today could bring all your feelings to the forefront. Don’t bottle them up like you normally do; lean on your friends and family during this time. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the space and people who can help you finally move past this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – It’s going to be best for you to take the day and take a step back from the world. Don’t go on social media, or listen to the news . . . literally unplug from everything. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) so curl up with your favorite book and just relax and rewind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’re in a good place at work but you’re itching to learn more and maybe grow with your company. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence you need to turn to others for guidance and help. This isn’t something you can do on your own and the sooner you learn that the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it, just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner today. It’s time for you to swallow your pride and be there for them. Don’t ask questions, don’t try and troubleshoot the situation, just sit there and listen.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you with the energy to venture out and find a new hobby. You’re in need of a constructive outlet for all the stress in your everyday life; this is going to be a good change for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means you’ll have less pressure on you, and you’ll be able to take the day’s challenges with grace. You’re going to feel more at ease than you ever have before. This is your day to shine!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you reach for the stars. You’re going to think it’s not possible, but with your determination and drive you’ll surprise yourself and everyone around you.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is brown.