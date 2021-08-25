Horoscopes - Wednesday August 25
- Aries – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today even though it’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot on your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You should spend the day doing what you, want when you want because after today you’re going to be knee deep in work. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you the importance of balancing work and pleasure. It’s okay to take some time and have fun with your day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making you more in tune with your partner and you both are going to finally be on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for the two of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your spiritual harmony will return by you spending time with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and being home with them will bring you healing and growth. This is exactly what you need right now, it will help change your view on life and you’ll be happier.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over the little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re very good at pretending things don’t bother you but there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationship. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes and you should be attracting like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. This is no small accomplishment and you should be proud of the growth you’ve made.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers. You’re going to get some praise from your friends that will boost your confidence higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.