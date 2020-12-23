Horoscopes - Wednesday December 23
- Aries – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite finished yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You may want to tend to matters of health as The Moon enters your Sixth House (of Work and Service). By working out not only are you helping your health, you’ll be cleansing yourself from all the bad energy that surrounds you. You’ll be able to focus on work and your plans moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The people you’ll be dealing with today are more grounded and wiser than you, and with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be best if you listen and learn from them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and your need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is in your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to feel inclined to take a load off with regards to work and enjoy yourself more. You’re likely to be socializing more so enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You know you’re very good at your job, however you do wish that others would recognize it. Don’t you worry, Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’re going to get the praise you’ve been missing out on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You have the gentle and sincere nature that’s needed to sweet talk your way through any situation. There is something that needs to be sorted out today, so use this ability to your advantage. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you make great headway and finally put this thing to bed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – This is going to be a relationship-focused day, with Jupiter in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you get the sparks going in your relationship. This is an important step that needs to be taken and it's better to take it now more than ever.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clear lens and see where you can do better and start making that change. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money); this new mindset will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. You’ve been feeling a little insecure, but you’ll soon get the boost of energy you need to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Pisces – Things for you are going to be very fast-paced today; you need to slow down a little bit before you do something you’ll regret later. Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you slow down and think things through before you act.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.