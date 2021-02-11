Horoscopes - Wednesday February 10
- Aries – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your moral, because you’ve been feeling a little insecure and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the breaking point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’re looking to experience more of life today, but with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The honeymoon phase of your relationship is coming to an end, but no worries Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on your physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to help you discover some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) embracing these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum towards your new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – A close friend is need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color maroon.
- Pisces – Your drive to create is active with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should take total advantage of this. You’ll be able to go out and have fun and forget all about the drama.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color brown.