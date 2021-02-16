Horoscopes - Wednesday February 17
- Aries – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you are feeling renewed. You’ll feel better about yourself once you get back the emotional confidence you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Don’t get stuck in your ways today; you can no longer think your way is the only way. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the error in that thinking. Once you change your thinking, you’ll see your relationships change for the better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance and perspective into your closest relationships. This is going to cause you to adjust and adapt to the needs of the relationship. Everyone involved will thank you for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and this is going to shed light on your emotions, helping you find a healthy way to express them. You’re going to figure out what needs to change and see to changing them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You’re going to have to lean on people to help you keep a level head and be rational. Being so hot headed isn’t going to do you any good. Instead of reacting right away take a second to listen to what others are saying. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – If you’re fed up with your current life situation think about the ways you can change them up. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you towards the right path. Don’t feel ashamed for trying to switch up your life; you know what does and doesn’t work for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This is a good time for you to also talk to those closest to you about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – There’s a lot of office drama going on today on top of the drama you’re dealing with in your social group. All of this is going to make it harder for you to focus on your work. But with Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’ll be able to keep your head down and focus on what needs to get done.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with yourself and also your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You need to stick to the facts today because people are going to try and convince you otherwise. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you stay true to your beliefs so you can stick up for yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is burgundy.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some balance of work and play in your day. You need this balance because you tend to be very black and white and this isn’t a good way to live your life. By living more of your life in the gray area everything will work out just fine.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.