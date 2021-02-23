Horoscopes - Wednesday February 24
- Aries – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today. It may seem scary at first, but once you start doing it, you’ll be glad you did. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you deal with things.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Family issues may arise today, but to your surprise everyone is coming to you for your wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader everyone needs at a time like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You might clash with your superiors today at work, which is no surprise because you like to be in charge. But with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you might have an attitude change. Look to them as allies not your enemy and things should be smooth sailing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence serves as a nice energy boost, helping you feel in touch with your instincts. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Something out of the blue might catch your eye today; take the time to learn more about it. With Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re desire for knowledge is in overdrive and this thing could be your answer.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with others; there’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they come in contact with you. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will help you make even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what you’re good at or like to do for fun. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you the space today to figure this out. After some time reflecting, you’re going to feel like your old self again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’ve been missing out on some of the gatherings your friends have planned, but don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better than anything you’ve missed. You and your friends will be glad you took the time to make sure this gathering is successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and is going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive in everything you tackle. It’s going to still be hard on you, but you have this extra energy to get through your long list of duties so don’t put it to waste.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversation with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirit. And who knows, someone you talk to could turn out to be that special someone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – It will serve you well if you stay to yourself today; there’s something in the air that will cause you to rub people the wrong the way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to your social ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Today has the potential of being a great day for you. You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Plan something fun with some of your friends and make those life long memories. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), which is going to bring even more joy into your activities.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.