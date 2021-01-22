Horoscopes - Wednesday January 20
Aries – Mars is making its way to your orbit today in your Third House (of Communication). With this newfound energy you're going to find it easier to communicate with the people who have been giving you a hard time lately.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
Taurus – You're bringing more logic into your current situations. This is all because Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). It's boosting your awareness of every detail, and no one is going to be able to pull something over on you. Your instincts are normally right, and this extra energy will bring that into focus for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
Gemini – You need to have a serious sit down with your family. Don't delay any longer, what you have to share is very important and should not be taken lightly. Just know Mercury is by your side in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the touch of confidence you're missing.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
Cancer – You've been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine, but it's hard to break your bad habits and you need some extra motivation. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making its way into your sector. This energy will keep you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
Leo – You've had a lot of hurt on your mind lately, and you've tried blocking it out like normal. Talking to friends and distracting yourself is a good start. Pluto moves in and comes to your aide in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). Its healing energy will help you get over this slump you've been in in a healthy way!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
Virgo – You may feel like your love life has taken the backseat for a while, with work building up and most of your time being spent with friends. Well, Jupiter is swinging into your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and will help you rekindle that flame. It's coming at a perfect time because both of you were going to give up hope.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
Libra – You need to pay attention to every detail right now. Your head is in the clouds and thinking about an upcoming break. There's nothing wrong with that, but you don't want to jeopardize your plans by making mistakes because you're not focused. Allow The Moon to get you focused while it's in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
Scorpio – Mercury is moving into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and it's causing you to be very responsible. This is something new for you, and you will love the change it will bring. It may seem at first that you're doing a lot of extra work, but it will be mainly time spent organizing your calendar and setting your priorities straight.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
Sagittarius – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there's nothing wrong with that, but every once in a while it would be nice if you let someone help you. There's only so much you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into you First House (of Self-Image), helping you see you're not less of a person for getting help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
Capricorn – Your emotions are running on high today; people could just look at you a certain way and you'll get upset. The best thing to do is think of your happy place and try to remain level headed. With Mars and Saturn changing their paths and heading into your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you'll be able to lean on the people closest to you and remain calm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
Aquarius – You're going to feel extra chatty today. Mercury is bringing the best out of you being in your Third House (of Communication), and you may even meet someone who will have a great impact on your life. Who doesn't want new meaningful friends? Enjoy your journey Aquarius!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
Pisces – A lot is going to be asked of you in the next few days, but don't roll your eyes. This means the people around you see your work ethic and are pleased with your results. But with Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you'll be able to tackle anything that comes your way and once completed you'll be able to relax and fully enjoy it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is burgundy.