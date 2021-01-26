Horoscopes - Wednesday January 27
- Aries – You shelter yourself from the outside world; you may have good reasons, but today you might find yourself out of your little bubble. Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you deal with the situation that may arise today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you realize your work ethic may need some adjustments. Spend the day trying to come up with ways you can get more focused at work. You don’t want to push this too far off because your work will start to pile up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini –Conversations with friends today may become very deep, and you will learn a lot about yourself. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you see your true inner purpose. You’ll gain so much confidence by coming to this realization.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you come to terms with things that are hidden. You’ve spent time hiding and running away from these things, but today is your day to face them head on. Once you come to terms with everything you should feel lighter and better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – People around you are going to be on edge and you’re going to have to be able to read the room. This may be tricky for you, but with Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll be able to handle it, making your day a little easier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’ve been thinking of a side hustle but things haven’t been working out like you thought it would. But with Saturn in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) things are going to start looking up. Remember great things come to those who wait.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction for you, and will take your mind off the things that are stressing you out; helping you put your energy towards something good.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – You and your friends could be planning something fun for the weekend, but you aren’t sure what yet. Let the energy coming from Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) help you come up with a game plan for the weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak like you own the world. Don’t worry about the little details; you know what you want to say and you have the confidence to back it up. Things are going to look great for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Work has been crazy and it’s keeping you from everything you enjoy in life. Well, today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating time for you to spend with your loved ones and have some fun. This day will mean so much not only for you, but for your close friends as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You seem to be running into the same situations that end the same way. It’s time for you to look at yourself, and stop blaming others. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting some of the psychological foundations you may need to embrace to help to undo them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You don’t have a clear mind so it’s not the best time for you to be around others making rash choices. Don’t worry too much; this won’t last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you who you are. Give it a day or two and you’ll be back to your normal self.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is gray.