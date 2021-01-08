Horoscopes - Wednesday January 6
- Aries – Spend some time with your family today; you may not think you have the time, but you need to make it. You’re dealing with a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you with the confidence required to get through an uneasy conversation you need to have today. You don’t like to cause rifts with others, but this needs to get done. After this conversation is over, you’ll thank yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your life is being consumed by work, and it seems like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to rekindle the spark and create new memories together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Press the pause button on your life today. You’re in desperate need of some time off for yourself. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of you. If you discover you don’t like certain things, you’ll have the means to change them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’ve been pouring yourself into your work, and so far, there have been zero rewards. Well, today that is all going to change. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise you deserve and the recognition from others too. Try and stay humble during this time because just fast as all this greatness comes your way, it can go just as quickly.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. It’s going to be a little scary, but you got this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to let go of all your responsibilities today; let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious, and you don’t even know what fun looks like anymore. Today will change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the error in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, which may not sit right with other people. This transformation will help you out in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and you’re feeling the pressure to make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you both to take a second and figure out what it is you both need. After some time things will change and your love life will be better than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Today is about planning for your future; you’re content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve on. This is going to take a while, but once you come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to start moving in that direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be running wild; well you’re going to have to rein them in my friend. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help bring order to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.