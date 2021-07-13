Horoscopes - Wednesday July 14
- Aries – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views and they may have changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to help you embrace anything that boosts your moral, and gets you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you enjoy time spent with your significant other. This is the right time to let your partner in. It will be best if you two spend a quiet night together so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re in a private mood today, so avoid contact that may cause some issues. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you focus on you and your needs. Relax and take care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the breaking point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and the right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – It’s time for you to get social. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to infuse you with positive energy to share. Your friends will help get you over a hump and then you’ll be free to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You may be overwhelmed by things out of your control. With Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to find creative ways to release the tension. Whatever it is, get lost in it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’re looking to experience more of life today. With Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals and it'll be hard for you to just jet off. Get your new experiences and stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You have a major project to work on, and even though you like being in control, Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the strength to you ask for help. There’s no shame in it. This will be a great learning opportunity for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – It’s time for you to break out of your stale routines and habits. With Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be doable for you today. Don’t think too hard about it; just do something small that breaks the mold.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – A financial windfall might come your way. It may not be a lottery win, but it’s something you’ve worked very hard for. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this money is going to come at the right time for you.
- Your day is an 7.
- Your energy color is orange.