Horoscopes - Wednesday July 21
- Aries – With The Moon challenging retrograde Mercury, matters of work and responsibility will be your focus today and need to be dealt with. It’s all about your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused to get everything on your list done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re getting a little stir crazy and you need to get outside ASAP. Call up a friend and plan something you can do outdoors with them. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), this outing will help clear your mind and get you ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Today is about planning for your future; your content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve in. This is going to take a while, but once you come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to start moving in the right direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – There’s a lot on your plate; before you take on any more responsibilities how about you tackle your heavy load now. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused no matter what comes your way today. Once you tackle everything, you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the errors in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, which isn’t always the best way to approach things. Your new transformation will help you out in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re going to make a tough call soon; things aren't going to be clear-cut and it's going to be murky and gray. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do what needs to be done and take control of the situation.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Career matters may involve some touchy circumstances and require you to reflect on things. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space and time to think things through. Take the time to make sure you’re doing the right thing for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to let go of all your responsibilities today so you can let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious, and you don’t even know what fun looks like anymore. Today will change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You may have to speak a lot today; try not to allow your anxiety to kick in. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the skills to take over the room and speak with ease. This will also boost your confidence for the next time you have to share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – There could be some storm clouds brewing in your relationships. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you a clear idea of what you want. Don’t think just because there are some issues you need to walk away.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.