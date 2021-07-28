Horoscopes - Wednesday July 28
- Aries – You might start to feel edgy and nervous due to Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). This is not the time to start anything new; talk to someone who you trust to help you get over this hard time. Once you start the healing process, you’ll be more chilled out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see you can get so much more out of life when you change your ways of thinking. And once you follow your instincts, you’ll be living your best life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Today’s Jupiter transit is strong enough to influence you for the rest of the month. This time it’s going to affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) through travel, new experiences, or connections to different cultures and perspectives. This will enhance your life in more ways than one.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it crystal clear that you need to change the way you approach hardships in life. This will change your “doomsday” mentality into something a little more positive. You’ll be surprised with the amount of weight that will be lifted from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize you need to take a little time for yourself today and decompress. After focusing on you and your needs the doors will swing open.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’re finally going to be paying attention to your finances and being more diligent about spending your money. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you find ways to cut back and be smart about where your money goes.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been unhappy with some situations with your friends, but thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to sort out all the drama and move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one, causing tension when it comes to your relationship. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and this energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love to begin with.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You need to get your confidence back. Neptune is showing up at the right time in your First House (of Self-Image) to help pull you out of this funk you’ve been in. Once you find yourself again, you’re going to soar higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You need to go with the flow the next couple of days and stop trying to force things that are just not meant to be. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you refocus on your main goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.