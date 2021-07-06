Horoscopes - Wednesday July 7
- Aries – You’re going to have tread lightly today while navigating through tough times with your friends. Remember your body language says so much so make sure your actions are matching what you’re saying. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re feeling not yourself today; the best thing for you to do is be alone. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find some time and healing for yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There are some things you have to work on in order to make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you smooth everything over.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to see the error in your ways, and you’ll learn the importance of compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices and make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this is going to make you more productive. It’s still going to be rough for you, but just think about how great you’re going to feel once everything is done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – There could be some tension due to people fighting for power at your work place. It will serve you well if you stay as far away from it as you can. Listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure you’re able to focus on your duties only.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this, it’s not the best time to be making rash decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it will remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You always had a good sense of your self worth, but today may prove to be challenging. People are going to question you, and your motives; don’t get bummed out. Mars is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of how awesome you are.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress about things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.