Horoscopes - Wednesday March 10
- Aries – You’re going to have a lot of free time on your hands, and some conflicts that you’ve worked so hard to push down may arise. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to push you to talk to the people you are having problems with and get everything settled.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’re normally the person who everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Don’t get upset; maybe try and get your friends to join you in a creative project. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You’re going have to be cautious with people around you who talk a big game; they may be able to promise you the world but look out to see if they are able to stand by what they say. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You make sure you only allow people close to you to see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Your friend may introduce you to someone who might be the answer to all your questions about how to improve your life and move forward from some hurt you experienced years ago. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you through this new stage of life.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough for the people you really need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) showing you the love you had towards your career when you first started doing it. You may also get an idea to make some changes so that you’re a more valuable employee.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize you need to take a little time for yourself today and decompress. After you have done that, your answer will reveal itself to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – It’s time to think outside the box to find some joy in your life. This is a trying time for everyone; there’s limited things to do. But, with YouTube you can easily find a new hobby and with Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) this is going to be a fun walk in the park.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – YouTube or Pinterest may be your new best friend; take advantage and learn how to do new projects. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you towards things you can learn to help better your work situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be busy today, but you’ll be happy as well. You’re going to be tackling some chores around the house but you’ll be doing them with your loved ones. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it’s going to be a day full of laughter and making memories.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
Your energy color is brown.