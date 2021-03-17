Horoscopes - Wednesday March 17
- Aries – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going to have to turn down some invites for some fun to make sure everything gets done. This is going to be hard for you, but thanks to Neptune you’ll be able to do it without hesitation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You never thought you were going to be the one with all the answers, but today with Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you will be. You’re getting in touch with your intuition and this will do wonders for you and others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it harder for you to get up and get ready for the day. Try and take things slowly and enjoy time with your family; this will lift your mood for the coming days.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back a little. If you have an account with your partner check on that one too, to make sure they are being honest with you about their money.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You have a heart of gold and you’re not ashamed to show it. With Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going out of your way to show the people around you that you care about them and want to help them in any way you can.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Virgo – You tend to lean on others in order to get your way because you don’t have the confidence in yourself yet, but that’s going to change. The Sun is in your Second House (Self-Worth and Money) making something click, helping boost your confidence levels.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be doable for you today. Don’t think too hard about it; just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You may have a disagreement with some friends today, because they have a strong opinion on how you should be living your life. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you express yourself to others but also allowing you to listen.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to surprise yourself with what you can get done and you’re going to think about what else you can accomplish. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to reach any goal you have for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You could be feeling overwhelmed or frustrated by things out of your control but with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to be able to find fun and creative ways to release all of your tension. Think about taking a walk, or a run in the park with either your friends or a killer playlist so you can get lost in the music.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re in a quite private mood today so avoid contact with others because it may result in a fight. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you just focus on you and your needs. Relax there’s no problem in you taking care of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views on it and you may see that your view has changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.