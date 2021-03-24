Horoscopes - Wednesday March 24
- Aries – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Today has the potential of being a great day for you. It’s all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Plan something fun with some of your friends and make those life long memories. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), which is going to bring even more joy into your activities today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’re getting serious about your work and your family life, and you’re in a happy place and good mental space. You’re feeling positive, energized and enthusiastic about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and this help will make sure that everyone involved is feeling your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Are you happy with where your life is right now? What can you do to make improvements? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive in everything you tackle today. It’s going to still be hard on you, but you have this extra energy to complete your long list of duties, so don’t waste it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You need to get ahead in your work life but you’re hesitant to make any rash decisions. You may not have that kind of time; if you want the job you’re going to need to jump in with both feet. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this is going to take away the anxiety of the unknown.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure you surround yourself with people who are like-minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with people; there’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they come in contact with you. No matter what you go through you’re always looking at life like the glass is half full. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your routine. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Spending time with friends will provide a diversion that’s much needed. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. Instead of spending your lunchtime hidden behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication); you have a lot of moving parts in your life involving many people, meaning there’s zero room for miscommunication. But we’re all human and this is going to happen. Be positive and make sure you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.