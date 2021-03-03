Horoscopes - Wednesday March 3
Aries – You've been living in a bubble and thinking you're untouchable in all you do. You're going to get a taste of reality and be knocked down a couple of pegs. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and once you see the truth, you're going to take it to heart and start making the changes needed.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
Taurus – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you're going to feel the pressure to perform better then you ever have. Just remember you are only one person and you're not supernatural so make sure you're taking care of yourself and not stretching yourself too thin.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
Gemini – Spend some time with your family today; you may not think you have the time, but you need to make it. You're going through a lot right now, and the only way you're going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
Cancer – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require you to adjust your expectations. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and help you make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
Leo – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your schedule. Don't freak out. It's time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety, and with Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
Virgo – Today is about planning for your future; you're content for now but that won't last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve on. This is going to take a while, but once you come up with a game plan you'll be relaxed and ready to start moving in the right direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
Libra – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you're going to see the joy of being in the background of life today. You're so used to being in charge and taking the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don't always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
Scorpio – Holding on to past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You're going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. This is no easy task, but you have help with Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
Sagittarius – You've been pouring yourself into your work, and so far, you've seen zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you're going to get the praise you deserve and the recognition from others as well. Try and stay humble during this time because just as soon as this greatness comes your way, it can disappear just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
Capricorn – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you're putting all the needed time and effort into making them grow. Call that special someone and make some plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark a fire between the two of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
Aquarius – It may be a good distraction to listen to your friends and their drama. You may even find some answers you've been looking for in whatever they are dealing with. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), showing you that you sometimes need to look outside the box for the answers you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
Pisces – You could be angered today by gossip that is going to go around, even though you know it's not true. Take a breather and refocus on your tasks; work today will be a great distraction for you. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you drown out all the background noise.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.