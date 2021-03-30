Horoscopes - Wednesday March 31
- Aries – It’s as if someone pressed the fast forward button on your life; you’re just darting all over the place and leaving people in the dust. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re laser focus on your end goal and nothing can stop you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Today’s Full Moon lights up your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You’re going to change your work ethic and get more focused on what you have to do. You’ve had a lot of time to joke around but now it’s time to get serious.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage) to guide you to really look at all your relationships. You’ve been putting more time and energy into one more than others; maybe this works for you but think about others and their feelings.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Some things may be shown to you in a dream that you will not like; the only thing you can do is to change them ASAP. But don’t worry you’re not alone!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you cling to your partner during this hard time. Your money situation is tight, and work is stressful. It’s easy for you to get caught up in the stress, but by you connecting with your partner you’ll be forced to look at the good.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish it and so much more! Your confidence has sky-rocketed and nothing can stop you now from setting more goals and reaching them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You have something important to say, and today you’re going to have Mercury entering your Third House (of Communication) helping you to speak your mind freely. Take a couple deep breaths to help calm down and focus on your message.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – There’s some positive energy and it’s going to flip a switch in your intimate sector. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and things are going to get steamy with you and your partner (or soon-to-be partner).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You could be craving more of an adventure these days or just something to break you from your daily grind. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help give you that sense of adventure you’ve been looking for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Mars enters your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the clarity you need to look at your finances accordingly. You may be surprised with what you find. Don’t go spending all your money in one place, put it in savings for a rainy day.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – People around you are going to share their true colors, so it’s best if you follow your instincts. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the best judgment calls.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You have a lot on your plate today, and it just keeps on piling higher and higher. Take today off and just think about you and your needs. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this easier for you. Don’t worry, your projects aren’t going anywhere.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.