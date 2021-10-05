Horoscopes - Wednesday October 6
- Aries – Now that you’re in a better headspace, you could get a second chance or new look at something important to you. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to go down this journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. But make sure you take some time to share your feelings with someone who needs to hear your kind words.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite completed yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your relationships have been highlighted recently, bringing into focus some areas that need your attention. With Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll have all the energy you need to get things in your love life on track again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t just focus on the physical things. Take this time, and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), to help clear all the negative energy out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Your health, or lack of it, comes to light with The Moon in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to look at your daily habits and the effects they’re having on you. You’re working too hard and making time for your friends but you’re not taking care of yourself, so today is the day that changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You should take some time today for setting up new goals, intentions and resolutions related to love and work. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you a new perspective on life that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – The Sun is here to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past but you’re also going to be open with new people you meet.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Your drive right now is to earn money; let your passion motivate you to move forward in this. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you that you can go at your own pace and be as successful as you want to be. When you become successful you will be confident and get your self-worth from it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it your strong desire to follow your creative journey. There’s going to be a lot of ups and down but this is going to be your journey and once this is all done, you’re going to be happy you did it this way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and don’t go too far off course. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions and with Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help you stay true to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You have natural charm and charisma but today, with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image), this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person” today will bring you both closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.