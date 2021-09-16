Horoscopes - Wednesday September 15
- Aries – Holding on to past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. This is no easy task, but you have help with Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You might clash with your superiors today at work, which is no surprise because you like to be in charge. But with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you might have an attitude change. Look to them as allies not your enemy and things should be smooth sailing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find your inner purpose. You’ve been going through your days blindly but that ends today. Hold your head high and know that you’re going to be able to add so much to your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better than you ever have before. Just remember you are only one person and you’re not supernatural so make sure you’re taking care of yourself and not stretching yourself too thin.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Something out of the blue might catch your eye today; take the time to learn more about it. With Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re desire for knowledge is in overdrive and this thing could be your answer.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Today you may have a wandering mind; embrace it and come up with some ways to decompress from all your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find fun in this hard time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You’ve been pouring yourself into your work, and so far, there’s been zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise that you deserve and the recognition from others too. Try and stay humble during this time because as quick as all this greatness comes your way, it can go just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversation with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirit. And who knows someone you talk to could wind up being that special someone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you realize how you should grow from this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you’re putting all the needed time and effort into making them grow. Call that special someone and make some plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark a fire between you and them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It will serve you well if you stay to yourself today; there’s something in the air that will cause you to rub people the wrong the way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to your social ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – A New Moon influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make some drastic changes. The motivation is coming from worry, or the things that mean the most to you. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.