Horoscopes - Wednesday September 22
- Aries – Instead of focusing on work allow Mercury, that’s in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), to do its magic and let you have fun. This is going to be a change for you, but you need to just go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas. Even though you want to improve your daily habits and become healthier, that will be a walk in the park; Uranus is mainly going to focus on your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Venus in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you a much-needed break from others so you can recharge your own mental batteries. You don’t spend enough time worrying about yourself; so take some time and take care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You want to make things happen today because you’ve been working so hard to get the ball rolling on something special. You’ve planned very carefully and tried to account for anything that can happen. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to bring you peace.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and it may be wise to use that charm on your partner so they can pour a little more attention on you. And if you don’t have a partner then use it to seal the deal with that person you’ve had your eye on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – If you’re fed up with your current life situation think about the ways you can change things up. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you down the right path. Don’t feel ashamed for trying to switch up your life at this point, you know what does and doesn’t work for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) stimulating a desire to connect with friends you haven’t had the chance with in a while. Try and plan an exciting outing with a small group of friends to clear your mind in a new environment.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re going to want to be in control today; be the natural boss you are and take control. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep you focused on the task at hand.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to connect, learn, and share your thoughts. You’re going to come out of your shell and feel more confident. Run with this and you’ll be better off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with yourself and also your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence serves as a nice energy boost, helping you feel in touch with your instincts. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person and finally take that leap in your romantic life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.