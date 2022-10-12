Telsec Business Centres

https://www.telsec.net/

This new space is the only coworking space in Toronto created after COVID-19. This brand new facility features a high quality venting system and has been environmentally tested by a qualified environmental site assessment company.

Located on 18 King Street East, Suite 1400, with a fully renovated facility, updated elevator cabs, energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, 24-hour security card access, and a wide array of full service restaurants that offer catering services, nearby shops and professional services. State-of-the-art technology and professional staff together provide our clients with excellent service in a great location at a reasonable cost.