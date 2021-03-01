Azalea Hart

Associate Producer - Morning Show

Azalea Hart has been taking a bite of Toronto for five years since graduating from Seneca College's Broadcasting program. A digital host, YouTuber and newest addition to the CHUM Morning Show with Marilyn Denis and Jamar - Hart has an unwavering passion for lifestyle, pop culture, entertainment and her Trinidadian roots.

She is a self-proclaimed foodie who is dedicated to creating compelling and entertaining content in all realms for digital digestion. Hart takes pride in her storytelling abilities and captivating her audiences with humour, positivity and creativity.