Tuesday July 6
- Aries – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) pushing you to try new things and see new places. This is going to cause you to get out of the rut you’ve been in and break free. Your faith is renewed as you marvel at the world around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’ve had to deal with some failures the past couple of days, but don’t beat yourself up about it. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) reminding you of who you are and you’ll be able to jump back stronger than ever.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on some concerns you need to talk to your family about. By clearing your mind and talking to your family it will reduce this tension and bring you closer.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader, but with Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) it will remind you that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up with you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get you back on the right track.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you find the best course of action to move forward.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) showing you exactly what needs to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – There’s going to be some group activities today; don’t bail on them even if you’re tired. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the extra boost of energy needed to go out and have some fun! If you don’t go, you’re going to regret it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn –Being in close quarters with your partner and not being able to have some “me time” is causing some friction. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner find some ways to work through this tough time.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see there is more to life than your career. Press pause and reflect on your life. You’re going to realize you’ve wasted years on things that aren’t all that important. Try and make up some of that lost time with the ones who mean the most to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, and you’re going to be more peaceful, and in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.