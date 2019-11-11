CJ104 Crime of the Week

VANDALS -- THEFT

Local law enforcement officers are reporting an increased number of break and enters occurring within the region. Vandals are continually looking for crimes of opportunity. Businesses, storage sheds, garages, camps, cottages, homes and vehicles are not immune to criminals wanting to steal your valuables. If a criminal steals your personal information, the consequences can have a long lasting impact on you. Property theft is a financial concern but the theft of credit cards, birth certificates, driver's licence, passport, and statements containing personal information can be used for other criminal acts. Identity theft is not uncommon in the region. The public is once again reminded to lock your vehicles particularly at night and secure storage sheds and garages at all times. Christmas shopping will soon be on the horizon and visible items inside your car are tempting for a criminal to steal. Keep stored in a safe place a copy of the registration for snowmobiles, ATV's, boats and trailers in the event these suddenly disappear. If you see a person committing a crime and it is safe for you to take a picture on your cell phone or camera, send it to Crime Stoppers. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers might be the missing piece of the puzzle to solving other criminal acts within your community. We are all responsible for making our communities safe and watching out for each other. If you know your neighbour is away on vacation, be extra vigilant in watching their property and report suspicious activity.

If you have any information concerning these criminal acts, please contact Crime Stoppers. Remember, your are completely anonymous so you will never have to make a statement or appear in court. Your information could provide to you a cash award.