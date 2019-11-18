CJ104 Crime of the Week

CONSERVATION ACTIVITY

Conservation Officers with the Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who sees or is aware of illegal activities related to our natural resources, such as illegal hunting, the theft of wood or illegal dumping, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

WINTER PET CARE

Crime Stoppers and law enforcement officers wish to remind the public with cold winter temperatures, we need to take extra precautions with our animal companions. Animal extremities such as ears, paws and tails are at greater risk of frostbite. Cats, puppies and short-haired animals should be kept inside during the cold weather. Even long-haired animals should remain inside most of the time. Never under any circumstances leave your pets outdoors overnight or during the day, if you are not home. Winter weather is changeable and temperatures can change very quickly. Animal cruelty laws require animals to be provided with adequate shelter and care. Home owners should be reminded that cats, when cold, often crawl next to the engines of vehicles to keep warm. To prevent serious or fatal injuries, bang on the vehicle hood or honk the horn prior to starting your vehicle, which might prevent a tragedy from occurring. If you are aware of a situation where animals are being abused call your local protective service agency or Crime Stoppers.