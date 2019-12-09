CJ104 Crime of the Week

STOLEN TIRES AND RIMS

Sometime between Fri. Nov. 29th and Sun. Dec. 1, 2019, four tires and rims were stolen from a truck parked at a dealership on Connell Street, Woodstock, NB. If you have any information on this criminal act or the person(s) involved, contact Crime Stoppers.

STOLEN PICK-UP TRUCK

Local RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen pickup truck taken from a residence on the Bull Road, Bedell, N.B. Stolen sometime between 7:00 AM and 5:30 PM Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 was a grey 2011 Ford Ranger, with New Brunswick licence plate NCV 007, identification number 1FTLR4FE8BPA28863 and a decorative front licence plate with the words "happy happy happy" written on it. If you have any information on this criminal act, or you may have seen the truck since then, please contact Crime Stoppers.